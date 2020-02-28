Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.