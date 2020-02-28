Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 21,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,340. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,813,991 shares of company stock worth $44,674,613 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,907,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,802,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 841,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

