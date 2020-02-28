Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 30th total of 857,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis upped their price target on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Digi International has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

