Digital Fantasy Sports One Day Volume Reaches $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00507744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.22 or 0.06768569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00065979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030452 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

