Digiwage (WAGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market cap of $24,465.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010022 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.