Digix Gold Token Market Cap Reaches $6.11 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $51.02 or 0.00585839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $130,932.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,680 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.