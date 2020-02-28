DigixDAO (DGD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $774,899.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $84.82 million and $774,899.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $42.41 or 0.00486897 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, Binance and AirSwap. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.02498111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00129940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, BigONE, Livecoin, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

