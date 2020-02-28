DIMCOIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,012.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $268,069.00 and approximately $1,012.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

