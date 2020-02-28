Dimecoin Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $983,441.00 and $785.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021213 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003624 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004523 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

