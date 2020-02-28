Dimension Chain Price Reaches $0.25 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $60.79 million and $1.27 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002902 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031321 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

