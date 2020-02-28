Dinastycoin (DCY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $501,796.00 and $14.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

