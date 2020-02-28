Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:DRT)

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 million and a PE ratio of 69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

