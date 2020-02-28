Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Discovery Communications worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 230,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 122,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.