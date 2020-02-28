Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series B stock remained flat at $$33.11 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series B has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Discovery Inc Series B alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.