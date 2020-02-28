Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

DISCK stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 10,139,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

