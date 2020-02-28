DMarket (DMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $968,772.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $968,772.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.02520048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00216022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, IDEX, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

