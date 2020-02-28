Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence Sells 2,913 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.46. 2,077,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.85 and its 200-day moving average is $272.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

