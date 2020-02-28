Dougherty & Co Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $762,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

