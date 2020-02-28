Dougherty & Co Comments on Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $52.70 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

