Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 191.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.74. 3,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.58. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

