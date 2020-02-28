Dragon Coins Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $19,091.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

