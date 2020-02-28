Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Acquires C$5,907,000.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,907,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,920,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,736,071.60.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Cooper acquired 2,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,201.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Cooper acquired 64,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,732.43.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Cooper acquired 89,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,759,904.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cooper acquired 83,264 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,567,761.84.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Cooper acquired 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,636.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper acquired 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,139.44.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper purchased 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,869.40.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$491,158.95.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper acquired 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.72 per share, with a total value of C$285,741.57.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper acquired 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, with a total value of C$6,069,106.08.

TSE D.UN traded down C$1.88 on Friday, reaching C$33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 616,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$23.01 and a 12-month high of C$36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91.

D.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

