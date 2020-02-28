DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One DREP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $427,157.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.02497401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00130905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

