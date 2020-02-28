Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 764,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,770. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.