Duality Advisers LP Acquires 2,453 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 296,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $328.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.72. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.