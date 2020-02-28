Duality Advisers LP Acquires 33,363 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 42,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $4,271,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,019.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,163. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

