Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 152,781 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.