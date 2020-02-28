Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24,264.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.