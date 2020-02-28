Duality Advisers LP Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.26. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

