Duality Advisers LP Invests $6.82 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.