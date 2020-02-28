Duality Advisers LP Invests $7.81 Million in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of National-Oilwell Varco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

