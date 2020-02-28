Duality Advisers LP Invests $7.82 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $384.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.06 and a 200-day moving average of $395.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

