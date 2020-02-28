Duality Advisers LP Purchases 21,939 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

