Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 31.3% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $32,164,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $368,986,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NYSE:LEN opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.