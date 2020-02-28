Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,445 at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 1,445 ($19.01) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price target (up from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,126.67 ($14.82).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,197.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 979.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

