Dusk Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00501059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.22 or 0.06659466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,649,702 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

