Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.0410 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $611,249.00 and $2,347.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,599.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.02605311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.03563972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00683516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00786217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00085492 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00584108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,896,483 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

