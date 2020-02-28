e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0734 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $26.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00684719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 826.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,940,404 coins and its circulating supply is 17,118,013 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

