EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Announces Earnings Results

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 741,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,886. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $336.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.84%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

