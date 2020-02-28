eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -2.80

News articles about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted eBay’s ranking:

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,824,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.