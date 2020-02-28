EBCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $435,634.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $435,634.00 and $2,958.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02490814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00216007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

