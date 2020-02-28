EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0013 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. EchoLink has a market cap of $672,759.00 and $60,359.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00497027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.82 or 0.06692616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00065836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011668 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

