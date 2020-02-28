Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) Insider Acquires £13,000 in Stock

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) insider Gil Holzman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.10. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 34.05 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

