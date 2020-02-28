EDC Blockchain Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $158,466.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.55 or 0.99715121 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063523 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

