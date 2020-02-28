Edge One Day Volume Reaches $5,797.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Edge has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $5,797.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00517219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.14 or 0.06648148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011557 BTC.

About Edge

DADI is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, KuCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

