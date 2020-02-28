Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

EPC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,009. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $2,648,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

