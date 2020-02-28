EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $34,822.00 and $28.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

