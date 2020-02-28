Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LATOKEN. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $6.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

