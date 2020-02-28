eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $8.32 on Friday. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $283.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

