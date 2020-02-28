Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. Egretia has a market cap of $6.60 million and $2.19 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.